Get alerts:

On October 23, 2024, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) unveiled a significant development with the issuance of a press release titled “Worksport Ltd. Announces Production of AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover, Signaling Major Growth Potential.” The full press release is accessible as Exhibit 99.1.

The content shared under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, alongside the attached exhibit, should not be considered “filed” as per the regulations of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or subjected to the liabilities of that section. It is also not incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly specified by specific reference in such filings.

Under Item 9.01, the document includes the following financial exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated October 23, 2024, “Worksport Ltd. Announces Production of AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover, Signaling Major Growth Potential.”

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

In accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant, Worksport Ltd., has ensured the signing of this report by the duly authorized undersigned representative, Steven Rossi, on October 23, 2024. Steven Rossi holds the position of Chief Executive Officer, serving as the Principal Executive Officer for Worksport Ltd.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Worksport’s 8K filing here.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

See Also