Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.95. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 43,171 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

