XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

XOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. XOS has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.04. XOS had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

