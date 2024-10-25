YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

WRB stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

