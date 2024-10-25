YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

