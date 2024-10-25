YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.