YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

