YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.86 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

