Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

