Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spire

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Spire in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.19.
Spire Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity at Spire
In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
