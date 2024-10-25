Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for PepsiCo Q1 Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.
PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %
PEP stock opened at $172.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
