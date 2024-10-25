Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Middleby Q1 Earnings

Get Middleby alerts:

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

MIDD opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 11,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,609,000 after acquiring an additional 959,272 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,835,000 after purchasing an additional 846,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 274,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 510,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

