Zacks Research Has Negative View of Transocean Q2 Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIG. Citigroup downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

RIG stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 429,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Transocean by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Transocean by 214.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,362 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 260,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 50.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

