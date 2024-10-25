Zacks Research Has Negative View of Weyerhaeuser Q4 Earnings

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

WY opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

