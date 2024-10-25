Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.