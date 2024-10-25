Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $181.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

