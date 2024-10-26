1,963 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

