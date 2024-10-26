221 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after acquiring an additional 691,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

HIG stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

