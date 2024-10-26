3,503 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.73.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

