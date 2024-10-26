3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Cut by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $124.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $141.34.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

