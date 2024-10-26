4,764 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,832,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,627,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,262,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $13,656,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $8,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SW opened at $45.83 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

