530 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $359.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

