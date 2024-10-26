5,315 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

