832 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Amphenol by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

