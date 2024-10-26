900 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 42.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.10 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

