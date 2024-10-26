ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 996693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Get ADT alerts:

The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ADT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 220,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,429 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.