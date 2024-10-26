Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agent Information Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Agent Information Software has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Agent Information Software Announces Dividend

Agent Information Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Agent Information Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.01%.

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

