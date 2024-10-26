Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.09. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

