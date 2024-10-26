AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in October

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

AAGIY stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

