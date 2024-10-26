Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $49,007,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 299,148 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 115.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 22.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,584,000 after acquiring an additional 265,313 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

