Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,294,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500,621 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,052,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

