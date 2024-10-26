Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

