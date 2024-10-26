Analysts Set Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) PT at $35.80

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

CCBG opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $583.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

