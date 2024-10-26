Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $65.25

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

