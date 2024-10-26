Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $40.86

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

ExlService Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

