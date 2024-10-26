Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $43.80

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

INO stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

