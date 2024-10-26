Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $18.65

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $13,693,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

