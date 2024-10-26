Analyzing StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) & Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Garden Stage shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of StoneX Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.27% 15.89% 0.99% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneX Group and Garden Stage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneX Group and Garden Stage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $85.38 billion 0.03 $238.50 million $7.50 11.42 Garden Stage $1.36 million 12.85 -$4.59 million N/A N/A

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Garden Stage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The Institutional segment offers equity trading services to institutional clients; clearing and execution services in futures exchanges; brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; and OTC products, as well as originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies, as well as engages in asset management business. The Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through Stonexbullion.com. The Global Payments segment provides customized payment, technology, and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and pricing and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.