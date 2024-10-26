Anglo American’s (AAL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.27) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.51) to GBX 2,590 ($33.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.65) to GBX 2,700 ($35.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.25).

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,434.50 ($31.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The company has a market cap of £29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2,340.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,248.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,347.24. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.52).

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.67) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($33,201.77). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.