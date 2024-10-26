Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 969.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.19.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.