Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,840,000 after purchasing an additional 548,402 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,119,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,962,000 after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 385.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,873,000 after buying an additional 316,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.