Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

