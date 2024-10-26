Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $81,666.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.