Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,897 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

