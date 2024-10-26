Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 214,535 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,535 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

OTIS opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

