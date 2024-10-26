Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 57,278 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1,610.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.74% of Cavco Industries worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $413.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $452.42.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

