Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,103 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Insulet worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.63 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $128.68 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
