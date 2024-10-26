Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,103 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Insulet worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.63 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $128.68 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

