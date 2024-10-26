Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,031 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

