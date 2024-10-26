Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 457.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,735 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 29,127.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 41.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 47.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.8 %

Teleflex stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.