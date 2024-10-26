Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $417.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

